Pundit not convinced linked-midfielder will make Arsenal title contenders

Declan Rice would be a good signing for Arsenal, but the West Ham captain will not guarantee the Gunners a title challenge next season.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes signing just Rice would leave the Gunners needing more additions in order to close the gap on Manchester City.

After failing to extend his contract and clearly outgrowing his role at the club, Rice, 24, is set to leave the Hammers this summer, and although several top European clubs have been linked, it appears the Englishman will have to choose between Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners.

Despite the strong interest being shown in him, Arsenal, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are still the favourites to land West Ham’s skipper.

Arsenal opening bid for Declan Rice has been rejected immediately by West Ham — sources guarantee that total value of the proposal was £80m. Not enough to convince West Ham 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Man City, informed on Rice deal but Arsenal remain favourites – they’re expected to bid again. pic.twitter.com/H0s72epFPp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

What has Stan Collymore said about Arsenal signing Declan Rice?

But Collymore thinks Arsenal need to be casting a wider net if they’re to go on to win what would be their first league title since 2004.

“Declan Rice’s move away from West Ham United is shaping up to be one of the summer’s biggest sagas,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I am not sure signing Rice automatically makes the Gunners title contenders again. He’d certainly improve them, but he won’t turn them into guaranteed challengers; Arteta will need more, and unless he signs others, Rice alone will make Arsenal what they should have been in the season just gone – top-four contenders.”

