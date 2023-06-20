Liverpool willing to let talented star who fans had high hopes for leave this summer

Liverpool are said to be willing to listen to offers for academy winger Mateusz Musialowski this summer off the back of a poor season on Merseyside.

Musialowski signed for the Reds from SMS Lodz in 2020 after reportedly scoring 130 goals in just 80 games at youth level, and having seen the Polish star play, many Liverpool supporters started to get very excited about the player’s prospects, but things have not gone to plan since.

The 19-year-old, who was described as the ‘Polish Messi’ upon his arrival, but last season experienced a tough campaign. Musialowski made just eight starts in Premier League 2 as he saw the likes of Ben Doak and Harvey Blair move ahead of him in the attacking pecking order.

Doak is now tipped as the next star to make it big under Jurgen Klopp and as a result, the Polish star could be set for a return home.

Football Insider reports that the 19-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Poland and elsewhere and Liverpool will not stand in his way in the event of an acceptable bid being received.

This would be a shame for Liverpool as the youngster clearly has a lot of talent. However, the emergence of Ben Doak over the last 12 months has been very exciting for the Merseyside club and it seems to have blocked Musialowski’s path to the first team.

It is unclear where the 19-year-old will end up ahead of the new season as his parents are now understood to be overseeing his career.