Newcastle United have a slight advantage over Tottenham in the pursuit of the transfer of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The England international is understood to be eager for a quick move back to the Premier League following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship, with Newcastle leading the race, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Tottenham are also keen on Maddison this summer, but Newcastle are set to step up their interest and hope to use the fact that they’re in the Champions League to their advantage.

Leicester value Maddison at around £55m, but Newcastle are expected to try signing him for closer to £40-45m, CaughtOffside understands.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of Maddison and has made the 26-year-old his priority target in midfield for this summer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs could step up their interest with a more concrete proposal as well, but for now Newcastle look the slight favourites for this deal.

CaughtOffside understands Maddison is yet to agree personal terms with either club, but things could start to move soon.