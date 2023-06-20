He was one of the most feared and accomplished midfielders of his time, so when Graeme Souness speaks about Declan Rice, it’s clear he’s qualified to do so.
Though he was an acquired taste as a pundit, there’s no denying his abilities on the pitch in a particularly successful period for Liverpool.
Speaking on talkSPORT with Jim White and Simon Jordan, Souness gave his opinion on West Ham’s captain, and it was clear that whilst he appreciated certain aspects of Rice’s game, he didn’t rate him as a top player.
"I don't think Rice has enough cute passing in order to be a top midfielder!" ?
Graeme Souness explains why he thinks #WHUFC's Declan Rice is too predictable! ? pic.twitter.com/04MZcKqGBs
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 20, 2023
With all due respect, who is Rice? I can’t rate him in the class of Gerrard and Scholes. I’m an ardent Gunner. The challenge we’re having is that we have a too domineering coach in Arteta. Now he want to sell Partey, who is the backbone that brought him this far. Arteta want to push out outstanding players like Partey, Xhaka and Tierney on preference for the Havertz! And Arsenal board and hierarchy are helplessly watching!!