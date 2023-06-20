He was one of the most feared and accomplished midfielders of his time, so when Graeme Souness speaks about Declan Rice, it’s clear he’s qualified to do so.

Though he was an acquired taste as a pundit, there’s no denying his abilities on the pitch in a particularly successful period for Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSPORT with Jim White and Simon Jordan, Souness gave his opinion on West Ham’s captain, and it was clear that whilst he appreciated certain aspects of Rice’s game, he didn’t rate him as a top player.