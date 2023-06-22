Manchester United offer unwanted star to Jose Mourinho at Roma

Manchester United have offered Roma the chance to sign Donny van de Beek on loan as the midfielder is no longer wanted at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder arrived at Man United in 2020 from Ajax as part of a £39m deal but it is fair to say that the Manchester club have not got value for money over the last three years.

Van de Beek has struggled massively at Old Trafford and has failed to have any sort of impact at the Premier League club. The Dutch star couldn’t even get a game for Everton during a loan spell last season and it looks like it will be only a matter of time before the 26-year-old departs Manchester.

In a bid to make that happen, United have offered Roma the chance to sign Van de Beek on loan. The Italian club are said to be considering the offer but don’t see him as a priority signing, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

A big problem for Man United in trying to shift the midfielder is that his value has dropped so low that many clubs will not touch him. Another is the Dutch star’s wages as he earns £120,000-a-week at Old Trafford and that will turn off many clubs.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem to want Van de Beek at Roma, therefore, United will need to try elsewhere