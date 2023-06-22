Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a well-earned family holiday after long 2022/23 campaign

Yet again Cristiano Ronaldo has had quite the football season, with a move from Man United to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr the real story of his 2022/23.

Where the Portuguese went, others have now decided to follow, and Ronaldo will be doing battle with some familiar faces in the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League.

In the week where he earned another Guinness World Record, this time for his 200th appearance for the Portuguese national side, Ronaldo has now taken himself and his family off for a well deserved holiday.

More Stories / Latest News 30-year-old Arsenal star ‘considers’ signing for European giants a ‘priority’ West Ham forward has agreed transfer terms with another club Leeds schedule interview with trophy winning manager who won twice at Elland Road

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, posted a picture on her official Instagram account which showed the family enjoying the sunshine and downtime on a yacht.