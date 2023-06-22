Video: Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe scores for England U21s to seal victory over Czech’s

England’s U21 side were in action against the Czech Republic on Thursday evening, and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe was on the mark to make the game safe for the visitors.

Jacob Ramsey had opened the scoring in the 47th minute against an opponent that was proving difficult to break down.

The young Lions then held firm for the rest of the second half before Smith Rowe’s late, late intervention.

As the ball was played across the area in the last minute of injury time, the Arsenal star couldn’t really miss and finished from inside the six-yard box.