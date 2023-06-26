“Good chance” Man Utd could succeed with £65-70m transfer bid, younger option also a likely target

Manchester United could have a good chance of persuading Juventus to sell Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer if they made an offer in the region of £65-70million.

That’s according to Dean Jones, talking to Give Me Sport, with the journalist explaining that Man Utd are also likely to be in for Atalanta wonderkid forward Ramus Hojlund this summer.

Still, it seems Jones also rates Vlahovic highly, and thinks he could be a realistic target for the Red Devils if they come in with a good enough offer.

United clearly need more firepower up front after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford last season, and Vlahovic could be ideal if he could get back to his best in the Premier League.

It hasn’t quite happened for the 23-year-old in Turin, though he looked an immense talent at former club Fiorentina, so it could be worth gambling on him bouncing back in the near future.

“I have had an indication that it is possible to sign Vlahovic in this window and I’m intrigued to see if anyone goes to check on Juventus’ resistance around that. It seems like an opportunity too good to miss,” Jones said.

“He’s one of the most lethal marksmen in the game and if Man United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, as seems the case, this one could truly be workable.

“I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now but my information is that if a bid was to be made in the region of £65-70million for Vlahovic there is a good chance Juventus will consider it.

“Chelsea have been linked heavily with him too so I’ll be keeping an eye on that too. Vlahovic would be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League.”