Journalist describes state of play in “huge fight” between Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal for Romeo Lavia transfer

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has tweeted an update on the Romeo Lavia transfer situation, explaining that it looks like a huge fight between three top Premier League clubs for the 19-year-old midfielder’s signature this summer.

Lavia seems highly likely to leave Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, and it seems he isn’t short of suitors.

See the tweet below as Tavolieri provides some insight into the major battle we could about to see between Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal for Lavia, with a number of different factors at play that could influence how this saga takes shape…

Lavia to Liverpool could make sense due to the Reds’ good relations with Southampton – a club they’ve signed some big names from in the past, such as Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana.

Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to have been working on Lavia for some time, while Arsenal have a strong connection to the player’s agents.

It’s clear Lavia is good enough to strengthen all three of these clubs, all of whom could do with enhancing their squad depth in midfield this summer.

