Man United turn their attentions to Argentina World Cup winner

It’s clear that Man United are wasting no time in the transfer market this summer as they look to make the purchases that will see the Red Devils continue the progress that Erik ten Hag has made during the short time he’s been at the club.

Although the Dutchman is being hamstrung somewhat by the takeover saga still not appearing to be close to a satisfactory conclusion, money for potential purchases can be raised by sales.

One area where it’s abundantly clear that United need to improve is between the posts. David de Gea has been poor for a while now, and even if the Spaniard decides to stay at the club – which isn’t clear – he can’t possibly expect to be the No.1 for much longer.

According to Football Insider sources, Aston Villa are bracing themselves for a bid from the Old Trafford outfit for their World Cup winning goalkeeper, Emi Martinez.

After winning the game’s top prize and having a sound season at club level, it’s no wonder that United would be considering his services.

Villa are unlikely to take kindly to any bid, and it isn’t clear how much they would consider a reasonable sale price if they were minded to do so.

However, with de Gea still apparently not having signed his new contract and his old one finishing on Friday, time is of the essence for ten Hag.