Newcastle decide against signing long-term target because of Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United’s decision not to sign James Maddison from Leicester City reportedly stemmed from concerns over his compatibility with Allan Saint-Maximin.

Despite being touted by the Magpies for well over a year, Maddison is now in line to join Spurs in a deal worth £40m.

And while Maddison possesses undeniable talent and an impressive track record, Newcastle’s management, according to the Telegraph, believed that his style of play might not seamlessly mesh with Saint-Maximin’s dynamic presence on the pitch.

The Magpies’ strategy likely centers around creating a cohesive and harmonious attacking unit, where players can complement each other’s strengths and contribute to a cohesive team dynamic. Maddison’s arrival, in their estimation, could have potentially disrupted the balance and synergy within the squad. Consequently, Newcastle opted to explore alternative options in their pursuit of reinforcing the team’s midfield.