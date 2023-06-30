After six years at the club Newcastle make decision to sell the 29-year-old

Newcastle United have reportedly decided to let Javi Manquillo leave this summer.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Spanish full-back is set to depart St James’ Park following a six-year spell.

Although rarely featuring under Eddie Howe, Manquillio has been a consistent performer for the club since his arrival in 2017, becoming a reliable presence in the team’s defensive line.

However, football is a business, and sometimes tough decisions need to be made. It is likely that Newcastle’s decision to sell Manquillo is driven by a combination of factors, including Kieran Tripper’s first-choice status, his contract situation, the club’s financial considerations, and the desire to freshen up the squad.

With Manquillo entering the final year of his contract, the club might have deemed it appropriate to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.