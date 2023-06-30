Liverpool expected to progress ‘behind the scenes’ in deal to sign £40m midfielder

Liverpool are likely to go about their transfer business quietly and behind the scenes.

That is the view of Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who has confirmed the Reds are interested in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new midfielder comes as little surprise. Jurgen Klopp has been eager to rebuild the Reds’ midfield following the exits of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and veteran James Milner at the end of last season.

After already agreeing on a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, the Argentine became the Merseyside giants’ first signing of this summer, and Thuram is now in line to follow suit.

“Khephren Thuram is another player that they have been interested in,” Sheth told GiveMeSport.

“It’ll be one of those that Liverpool will just do behind the scenes, and it will be one of those where, you know, you’ll start getting noises quite late on and once those noises start, the deal will be done pretty quickly. So, I think they know who their targets are.”

During his four years at Nice, Thuram, who has two years left on his deal and is valued at £40m (TM), has directly contributed to 19 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions.