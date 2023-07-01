Neymar caught in fresh scandal after two models expose him for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend

Neymar Jr has gotten caught in fresh controversy after two supermodels have exposed him for ‘sliding into their DMs’ while still with his girlfriend.

Only last week, the PSG star took to social media to apologise to his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for cheating on her. He issued a heartfelt apology expressing his regret over his infidelity.

The remorseful 31-year-old expressed regret for the alleged act of infidelity involving his pregnant partner, who is expected to give birth in the upcoming summer months..

However, he is once again in the headlines after supermodel Celeste Bright and Shephora Maria Noori have called him out for trying to slide into their Instagram messages while still with his girlfriend.

In a now deleted post, she attached the screenshot of his message and wrote: “If you have a girlfriend or wife, don’t DM girls. It’s wrong. Very disrespectful to your significant other.”

Bruna is yet to respond to the latest allegations but her sister slammed Neymar on her Instagram.

 

