Chelsea ace wants transfer away as another CFC deal goes through

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly now looking for a transfer away from the club following the completion of the deal for Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson has recently made the move from Villarreal to Chelsea, and that has supposedly led to Broja looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge, putting Premier League clubs on alert, according to Team Talk.

The Albania international had a hugely impressive loan spell at Southampton in 2021/22, but he struggled to get regular playing time at Chelsea last season, while injuries didn’t help his cause.

Jackson’s arrival could now limit Broja’s playing time even further, and Team Talk suggest he’s now assessing a potential exit, with West Ham among the clubs circling for him.

Chelsea fans may well be concerned by this news, as Broja is arguably still a big prospect worth keeping hold of.

The west London giants have had bad experiences in the past of losing top young players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, who later went on to shine for their rivals.

