A decision has reportedly already been made for Chelsea to part ways with Armando Broja this summer in a permanent transfer exit once he returns from his loan spell at Fulham.

The Albania international had a promising loan spell at Southampton a couple of years ago that made it look like he had a bright career ahead of him at Stamford Bridge, but it now seems his career with the Blues is over.

See below for the latest details on Broja’s situation as transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano says the 22-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea permanently, with suitors eyeing him up from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe…

?? EXCL: Chelsea and Armando Broja are planning to part ways this summer. Permanent transfer expected as soon as he returns from Fulham loan. ?? Albanian number one striker’s on the list of several clubs in Europe and Premier League, looking at him as main option. pic.twitter.com/g5kVQhLdcK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2024

Broja is currently on loan at Fulham and it’s perhaps fair to say it’s unsurprising that this seems to have been the conclusion of his spell at Craven Cottage.

Having failed to score in his seven appearances for Marco Silva’s side, Broja has surely shown he’s not quite good enough for this level, and if he can’t do it at Fulham then he surely won’t have it in him to make an impact at Chelsea any time soon.

Broja transfer: Where next for young Chelsea striker?

It’s not yet clear which specific clubs are in for Broja, but Romano’s post on X suggests that the young forward won’t be short of options in England and abroad.

It was previously reported that Broja would be among the names to leave CFC this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, with others like Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah also facing uncertain futures.

Chelsea will no doubt hope to find a buyer for a struggling player like Broja, who could help them keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, and allow them to bring in cash which they can then spend on signings elsewhere in their squad.