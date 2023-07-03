Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make an opening transfer bid for Southampton midfielder and Arsenal target Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old impressed with the Saints even as they were relegated last season, and Fabrizio Romano has linked him with a host of top clubs in his CaughtOffside column today.

Now there’s been a further update, with a report from talkSPORT claiming that Liverpool are now preparing a bid for Lavia, whom Southampton value at around £50million.

Romano has suggested that Arsenal’s focus is on completing the Declan Rice deal, so it may be that this allows LFC to move into pole position for Lavia as they chase a third midfield signing of the summer.

Lavia could be another superb addition alongside the exciting purchases of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in that area of the pitch, giving Jurgen Klopp a very new-look midfield after the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita at the end of last season.

Having finished outside of the top four last term, it was clear that a major rebuilding job was needed at Anfield this summer, and it seems to have got off to a good start, with further positive news perhaps not too far away now as well.