“Good level” – Journalist hails £13m midfielder that Crystal Palace want to sign

Journalist Dean Jones recently shared his assessment of Romain Faivre, Lyon’s coveted winger that Crystal Palace and Everton are reportedly keen on signing.

Jones acknowledged Faivre as a player of considerable skill and stated that he would be a valuable addition to the team. Describing Faivre’s style of play, Jones praised his confidence and decision-making abilities, emphasising the French midfielder’s “cheekiness.”

“I think he’s a good level of player to be looking at. He’s very confident on the ball. He’s very confident in his decision-making. He’s got a bit of cheekiness about him too,” Jones told GiveMesport.

The wide-man, who spent last season out on loan at FC Lorient, has three years left on his deal with Lyon and is valued at a modest £10m.