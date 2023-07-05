Chelsea could move for €40m playmaker they have scouted extensively

Chelsea reportedly eyeing up a move for the Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

A report from Football London claims that Chelsea have scouted the French under-21 international extensively last season and they are looking to bring him in before the window closes.

The highly talented Frenchman operates as the central attacking midfielder but he is versatile enough to play as a winger as well.

Chelsea have recently sanctioned the departure of Mason Mount to Manchester United and they will have to replace the England international. Cherki will add creativity, vision, flair and goals in the final third.

Rayan Cherki could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Blues and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can agree on a fee with his club.

The midfielder has a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2025 and the French outfit are likely to demand the premium for him.

Apparently, the midfielder could cost around €40 million this summer. Cherki has the talent to justify the outlay in the long run.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pull off the signing, especially after selling a number of players this summer.

The Blues will have to strengthen their squad in order to get back into the top four and secure Champions League qualification next season.

Cherki is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and working with a manager like Mauricio Pochettino could help him improve further.

The 19-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the Blues.