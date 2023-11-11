Lyon set Rayan Cherki price tag amid Newcastle United interest

Lyon are reportedly willing to sell Rayan Cherki at the end of the season but only for the right price.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Cherki, 20, could be the next high-potential player to join the Premier League.

The 20-year-old won’t be leaving France during the January window though. Lyon, who sit bottom of Ligue 1 on just four points, will not sell one of their best players mid-season while attempting to avoid relegation.

Interest in the attacking midfielder is high though. Manchester United and Newcastle United have both been heavily linked with a potential summer approach and their hopes of landing one of Europe’s most exciting playmakers have now been handed a boost.

It has been claimed Lyon would accept offers of between £30 – £40 million for Cherki. However, the club could be forced to lower that figure if they fail to retain their top-flight status.

Since being promoted to Lyon’s senior first team three years ago, Cherki, who has just 18 months left on his deal, has directly contributed to 31 goals in 112 games in all competitions.