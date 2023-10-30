Eddie Howe eyes dream signing of best dribbler in football

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Newcastle are interested in making a move for attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon in January.

Genuardi has reported that Eddie Howe is keeping tabs on Cherki, and the player is “notably on Newcastle’s shortlist” for the January window.

He also claimed that Newcastle plan to strengthen in the midfield area in January, ahead of Sandro Tonali’s suspension.

Cherki has made nine appearances for Lyon in all competitions this season, but so far has not registered a single goal or assist, whilst totalling 546 minutes of football.

Lyon have struggled to start the Ligue 1 campaign, currently sitting rock bottom in 18th place, with three draws and six losses in their opening nine games.