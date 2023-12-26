Manchester United are reportedly keen on the French playmaker Rayan Cherki.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the Red Devils are preparing a move for the 20-year-old playmaker and Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring the player to Old Trafford in 2024.

The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the Frenchman for a while, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The French midfielder is capable of operating as a winger as well as the number ten. He will add creativity, vision, technical ability and flair in the final third.

Manchester United could certainly use a quality playmaker like him. The Red Devils have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for creativity and the arrival of the 20-year-old would ease the creative burden on the Portuguese international.

In addition to that, Cherki could be an alternative to Antony as well, who has failed to live up to the expectations since the big-money move from Ajax.

Manchester United need to improve their squad in the coming weeks if they want to finish the season strongly. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the Frenchman next month.

Lyon might not want to lose a key player like Cherki midway through the season and they might prefer to wait until the summer transfer window before selling him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

As for the midfielder, a move to the Premier League would be an exceptional opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at a high level. He is likely to be tempted to join Manchester United if the opportunity presents itself.