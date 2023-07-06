Exclusive: Contacts taking place for Newcastle to sign winger, Spurs now out of the race, says expert

Newcastle United are in some form of contact over the potential transfer of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, while Tottenham are now focusing on signing Manor Solomon for that role.

Leicester have already lost James Maddison to Spurs this summer following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, and few will be surprised to see that more big-name departures could be in store.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Newcastle are in contact over potentially signing Barnes, but it’s not as advanced as other reports seem to have suggested.

The transfer news expert admits there is an interest from the Magpies, however, so this seems like one to watch, though Tottenham’s interest in the player would appear to be over due to their imminent deal for Solomon.

“I’m aware of reports that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City and thought I’d clarify with my current understanding of the situation,” Romano said.

Harvey Barnes to Newcastle?
“Barnes is appreciated by Newcastle. At the moment it’s not particularly close or advanced, but there are contacts as he’s one of the players they like. Tottenham only inquired about him 20 days ago but it now seems clear that the new signing in that position will be Manor Solomon.

“A deal is done for Solomon, who will have his medical with Tottenham today after it was rescheduled, but there are no issues. He reached an agreement with the club earlier this week and is set to join as a free agent.”

Barnes put in some fine displays for Leicester down the years and it’ll be intriguing to see what he can do back in the Premier League if he does get a move to St James’ Park this summer.

