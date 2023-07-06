Video: Arsenal confirm Granit Xhaka departure

On Thursday evening Arsenal finally confirmed the departure of midfielder, Grant Xhaka.

The north Londoners released a beautiful tribute video on Twitter to mark the end of the Swiss international’s time at the club, as he moves on to pastures new, in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Gunners fans, whilst undoubtedly sad at the departure of a player that has been a rock in their midfield, will surely now be getting excited as Declan Rice’s transfer must be imminent.

297 appearances. 23 goals. 29 assists. Two FA Cups. And one inspirational story.? Granit Xhaka: forever a part of the Arsenal family ?? pic.twitter.com/gbgRVicFiM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 6, 2023

Official, confirmed. Granit Xhaka leaves Arsenal and joins Bayer Leverkusen on permanent deal. ??? #Bundesliga €25m fee, five year contract. Xabi Alonso, crucial factor to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/lDCIMfr6eP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Pictures from Arsenal/Fabrizio Romano