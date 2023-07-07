Daniel Levy was said to be furious about Thomas Tuchel’s private conversation with Harry Kane at the star Tottenham striker’s home, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

The club chairman is alleged to have responded by threatening to take matters up with UEFA and call for sanctions to be levelled against the German champions.

“I recently shared the news that Thomas Tuchel visited Harry Kane’s home to discuss the possibility of a transfer to Bayern Munich,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“It is very normal that the clubs are talking to the player they want before they get them but it’s indeed not allowed. So we heard that Daniel Levy was very, very angry about that.

“It doesn’t make it easier for Bayern Munich to get Harry Kane, because, of course, Levy doesn’t want to see Spurs’ captain sitting with another team’s coach. So now things are getting complicated.”

Christian Falk went on to add: “We heard that the talks with Thomas Tuchel were very positive. Money is not the main consideration for Harry Kane in these talks – he wants to win the Champions League and he sees his biggest chance at achieving that with Bayern Munich rather than Tottenham, so I’m not sure if more money can change his mind.

“But we have to see now how Tottenham will react because I heard rumours that Daniel Levy is so angry that he could perhaps go to UEFA and ask them to penalise Bayern. I asked Tottenham about this and they ‘won’t be offering any comment on this speculation’.”

Whether that’s a position Spurs will be happy to support remains to be seen, though one can certainly understand the outfit’s reluctance to lose their all-time top scorer to the Champions League hopefuls.

Could Harry Kane stay at Tottenham?

At any rate, a bid of seismic proportions – and, critically, closer to the €100m mark – will be required if any prospective suitor is to have any hope of prising the England skipper away from the Premier League.

With only a year remaining on his current terms, not to mention the prospect of yet another rebuild on the cards for the now Ange Postecoglu-led club, few perhaps could begrudge Kane for seeking pastures new in a late bid to cap off his career with some well-deserved silverware.

The prospect of new dawn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a brand-spanking new contract could be all the 29-year-old needs to commit his future to the club.

That said, one might imagine the striker will be keen to avoid another false dawn rising on the white half of North London.