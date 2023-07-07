Video: Pochettino comes out fighting in his first Chelsea press conference

Chelsea FC
After a season that’s best forgotten about, Chelsea supporters can look forward to life under Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentinian hit all of the right notes in his opening press conference.

The new first-team manager espoused the virtue of hard work in order to get the results required, whilst also suggesting that although doing a good job was expected, the target was to win matches.

Very simply, there was little point in playing good football if the results didn’t follow.

