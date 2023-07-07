Video: Pochettino comes out fighting in his first Chelsea press conference

After a season that’s best forgotten about, Chelsea supporters can look forward to life under Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentinian hit all of the right notes in his opening press conference.
The new first-team manager espoused the virtue of hard work in order to get the results required, whilst also suggesting that although doing a good job was expected, the target was to win matches.
Very simply, there was little point in playing good football if the results didn’t follow.
"My target is to win, if you’re in a club like Chelsea, you can’t talk about doing a nice job or playing well!" ?
Mauricio Pochettino outlines his aims for Chelsea…?pic.twitter.com/s2vCiwjown
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports