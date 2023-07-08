£65 million Arsenal target keen on Premier League transfer this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in recent weeks.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the 23-year-old Frenchman is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer.

Apparently, the winger is valued at £65 million and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal are prepared to pay up.

The report adds that Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on the player as well.

Diaby had an impressive campaign with the German club last season and he picked up 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the wide areas. They had overused the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka last season.

The Gunners will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a bigger squad to cope with the increased number of fixtures.

Diaby could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for them, but the asking price seems quite steep.

The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market so far and they have already secured the services of Kai Havertz. They are closing in on big-money moves to sign Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber as well.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to spend £65 million on the French winger this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle could use more quality in the wide areas as well and they certainly have the financial muscle to pay big money for the 23-year-old Frenchman.