Leeds United considering move to sign 24-year-old Premier League striker

According to recent reports, Leeds United are contemplating a potential £2.2 million deal to acquire Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim Daniel Farke is keen on bringing the Englishman to the Championship in time for next season.

Understandably eager to sign a new striker, Farke, who is unlikely to rely on the underperforming and injury-stricken Patrick Bamford, is rumoured to have identified Sturridge as a possible alternative to Swansea City’s Joel Piroe.

During his opening 18 months at Forest, Surridge, who has just 12 months left on his deal, has scored 11 goals in 50 games in all competitions.