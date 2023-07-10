European giants to challenge Bayern Munich for Harry Kane with player keen on club’s coach

The future of Harry Kane at Tottenham is still uncertain heading into the new campaign and now a new contender for his signature has emerged.

According to PSG Community, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in bringing Kane to France at the request of new boss Luis Enrique, who has made the Tottenham star his main striker target for the rest of the transfer window.

Kane is believed to be open to the move and discussions are said to have already started between PSG and Tottenham. Midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been named as potentially being part of a deal as the Paris-based club looks to lower the large fee Daniel Levy has placed on his star man’s head.

Kane has one year left on his current Tottenham deal and that has spurred interest from Man United and Bayern Munich so far this summer.

The German champions are pushing for the England international and have already made two approaches for the Premier League superstar this summer, with the latest worth a minimum of £68.5m. That is way off the £120m Spurs want and that asking price means that a move away is very unlikely over the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old will hold talks with new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou upon his return to training this week and his future will likely become clearer soon.