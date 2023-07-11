Chelsea ramp up efforts to sign 25-year-old winger this summer

Chelsea are looking to intensify their efforts to sign the Italian international winger Federico Chiesa.

According to Fichajes, a departure from Juventus is possible this summer and Chelsea are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 25-year-old.

Chiesa joined Juventus after an exceptional European Championships with Italy. However, injuries have stopped him from living up to his potential so far.

However, Chiesa remains an elite talent with massive potential. He could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Blues.

Chelsea struggled in the attack last season and they need to improve in that department. The signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk did not help during the second half of last season and it remains to be seen whether they decide to invest in another winger.

Chiesa has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and he is versatile enough to operate on both flanks.

The 25-year-old will add pace, flair and goals to the side.

The Blues are expected to part ways with players like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic this summer and they will need to bring in proper alternatives.

Mauricio Pochettino could get the best out of the Italian international winger if he moves to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Having said that, the player has recently recovered from a serious knee injury and he missed in excess of 60 matches over the last two seasons.

It will be interesting to see if he can get over his injury issues completely if he joins the Blues.