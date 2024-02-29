Man United and Liverpool on alert as European giants ready to sell £52m winger if new contract not signed

Juventus are ready to sell key star Federico Chiesa this summer if the winger doesn’t extend his contract with the Italian giants.

The 26-year-old’s deal expires at the Allianz Stadium in 2025 but there has been no progress in the Italy international signing a new one.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve are ready to sell Chiesa if he doesn’t sign a new deal and already have Albert Guðmundsson and Giacomo Raspadori lined up as potential replacements.

This will put Man United and Liverpool on alert as the Premier League giants have been linked to the Italian winger in the past.

Liverpool and Man United on alert over potential Federico Chiesa transfer

Chiesa has been at Juventus since 2020 having joined the Turin-based side from Fiorentina. The winger has gone on to play 116 times for the Serie A club, scoring 28 goals and providing a further 22 assists.

Juve value the 26-year-old around the £52m mark, and it will be interesting to see if any clubs make a formal offer should the Italian side make it clear that the player is for sale.

Man United are in need of wingers as Jadon Sancho is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The Manchester team will face competition from many clubs, one potentially being Liverpool.

Chiesa could be an option for the Reds if Mohamed Salah leaves in the summer as Saudi Arabia continue to have an interest in the Egyptian superstar.

It remains to be seen if the Italian star leave Juventus and all this speculation will be put to bed if the 26-year-old signs a new deal.