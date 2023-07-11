Excl: Chelsea could finally complete sale in coming week with help from Man Utd transfer deal, says expert

Chelsea could finally finalise the sale of Romelu Lukaku in the coming week, with Inter Milan more likely to be able to afford the deal as they themselves complete a player exit.

According to Ben Jacobs, writing in his CaughtOffside column, things seem to be moving in the right direction for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana to join Manchester United, and that could give the Nerazzuri the funds they need to meet Chelsea’s demands for Lukaku.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at the San Siro after a difficult spell at Chelsea, and it surely makes sense for all parties if he finally leaves Stamford Bridge permanently.

Still, the Blues spent big on bringing the Belgian back to the club in the first place, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that they’re keen to bring in a reasonable fee for the player.

Jacobs says Chelsea are looking for around €45million for Lukaku, and the next seven days could be key in wrapping this deal up at last.

“Inter will need to use some of the Onana fee to try and strike a deal with Chelsea to sell Romelu Lukaku,” Jacobs said.

“Chelsea want to do a deal but are looking for around €45m, and Inter’s latest rejected bid was about €20m too short.

“Lukaku has delayed his return to Chelsea until Monday 17 July, and it’s still thought a deal can be done between now and then.”