Aston Villa told to pay €60 million for 24-year-old attacker, player open to joining

Aston Villa are hoping to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

A report from 90 Min claims that Aston Villa have already submitted an offer of around €35 million for the 24-year-old French international winger but the German club have turned it down.

Apparently, they value the winger at €60 million and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to come forward with an improved offer.

The report further states that an offer of around €50 million could be enough to convince Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and therefore they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. They will look to secure a premium price for the attacker this summer.

Aston Villa need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Diaby would be a quality acquisition.

The 24-year-old will add pace, flair and goals to the side. He has already proven himself in the Bundesliga and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League now. Diaby scored 14 goals and picked up 11 assists across all competitions last season.

The Premier League club have already held talks with the player’s representatives and there have been indications that he would be open to a move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement under Unai Emery and they will look to challenge for European places next season as well. They are hoping to put together a formidable squad this summer and a signing like Diaby could prove to be a major coup.