Video: Declan Rice introduced to a special member of the Arsenal team

Declan Rice was announced as an Arsenal player on Saturday and Mikel Arteta’s latest signing has been introduced to a key member of the Spanish coach’s team.

The All or Nothing documentary highlighted the unique ways Arteta tries to get the best out of his squad and towards the end of last season the Arsenal boss decided to get a chocolate Labrador dog named Win for the Gunners’ London Colney training ground.

The idea was to boost the morale of the players, staff and everyone else around the training facility and it has been said to have worked tremendously as Win is a big hit with the players.

Rice was introduced to the Labrador for the first time since joining the North London club and the clip can be seen below.