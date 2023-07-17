Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expects crucial days ahead in Harry Kane transfer saga + names key figure in the deal

The next few days could be crucial in determining Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham, with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel proving a key figure in this potential deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German tactician is emerging as one of the most active figures in this saga, as he is obsessed with the idea of signing Kane from Spurs, holding key talks with both his club Bayern Munich, and with those close to the player.

Speaking this afternoon, transfer news expert Romano made it clear this is why Bayern now seem to be feeling confident over the possibility of signing Kane, even if nothing is done yet and Tottenham sources perhaps don’t share that view that the England international is eager to leave.

“I think what Bayern are sharing in public is also the feeling inside the club and with the people actively working on the deal,” Romano said in today’s Debrief Podcast for CaughtOffside.

“They are discussing about Harry Kane internally, and they are discussing with Tottenham, but at the moment it’s crucial to say that their feeling is the player wants to make the move happen. But the most difficult part will be between the clubs.

“This is the feeling at Bayern (that Kane wants the move to happen” but it is not the same feeling at Tottenham – they feel that Kane is open … they know he’s talking with Bayern, but a crucial person to remember in this is Thomas Tuchel. He is pushing a lot with Bayern and also with people close to Kane, he is obsessed with making this deal happen and that is why there is a confidence that Kane wants to try this new experience in Germany, and the opportunity to play Champions League football next season and to win the Bundesliga.

“Still, the player is speaking to Bayern but has not told Tottenham he wants to go. The next days will be crucial to understand how this conversation between Kane and Tottenham will continue.”

Kane would be an exciting signing for Bayern, giving them the perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski up front, with the Polish goal machine badly missed since leaving the Allianz Arena last summer to move to Barcelona.

This also seems an ideal move for Kane at this stage in his career, with the 29-year-old yet to win a single trophy with Tottenham, even if he’s broken all kinds of individual records with the north London club.