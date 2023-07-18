Massive blow for Chelsea as key defender sidelined for months after ACL surgery

Chelsea have confirmed that defender Wesley Fofana will face months on the sidelines after suffering a devastating ACL injury.

The French star has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and has undergone surgery this week to begin the first part of his recovery.

The West London club put out a statement regarding Fofana’s injury on Tuesday and it read: “Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.

“The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club’s pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required.

“Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.”

This is the third knee injury Fofana has had since joining Chelsea last summer and it is another major one in his young career that will certainly have an impact on its longevity.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will sign a new centre-back before the season begins as the 22-year-old would have been a big part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the upcoming campaign.