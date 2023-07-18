Video: “We all feel so sad” – Mauricio Pochettino offers support to injured Chelsea star out of action for months

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has offered his support to defender Wesley Fofana after it was confirmed today that he will face months on the sidelines after suffering a devastating ACL injury.

The French star has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and has undergone surgery this week to begin the first part of his recovery.

This is the third knee injury Fofana has had since joining Chelsea last summer and it is another major one in his young career that will certainly have an impact on its longevity.

Speaking about the setback for Fofana, Pochettino said in a press conference on Tuesday: “Really sad, really bad news. We all feel so sad. All we can do is help him.

“I think we need to help him. We wish him all the best and to be as soon as possible back with the team.”