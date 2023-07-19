Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal attacker links and names rival transfer suitor

Some intriguing Arsenal FC transfer news emerged yesterday as they were linked with a move for Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international is a top talent and could be a good fit for the Gunners, who could consider him later in the summer once they get some sales done, according to the Daily Mail.

However, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has played down the Kudus Arsenal links, stating that the club are now focused on offloading players, while he also named Brighton as someone with Kudus on their list for a while now.

“My understanding for now is that the priority for Arsenal at the moment is to offload and sell players,” Romano said. “I think that’s pretty normal after the big spending on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

“As previously reported, Thomas Partey is someone who has interest and who could leave if an important offer comes in, while Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from Inter Milan.

“After that we will see about more additions, but at the moment I’m told there’s no bid or concrete negotiation for Kudus. Brighton have always been interested in Kudus this summer and he remains on their list.”

Arsenal have had a busy summer of spending, bringing in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, so one imagines a move for Kudus may have to wait, even if the 22-year-old looks like he could be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, offering quality in a number of different positions in midfield or attack.