Man City place £70m price tag on key star to fend off interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs

Man City are keen to hold onto Bernardo Silva ahead of the new campaign and the Premier League champions have placed a £70m price tag on the midfielder’s head.

European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have held a long interest in the 28-year-old, as talkSPORT report that the Portuguese star is open to a move away from the Etihad this summer.

Silva has a contract at the Manchester club until 2025 and Pep Guardiola is desperate to keep the key star in his squad after losing captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

In order to fend off interest, the European champions will demand a transfer fee of at least £70m for the Portugal international and that should see him stay at the Etihad for one more year.

Silva is one of the best players in the Premier League and has been crucial to Man City’s success in recent years. The Premier League champions hope to tie him down to a new contract but the inkling is that the Portuguese star wants a new challenge away from City.

The Manchester club will likely keep him for one more season and that will at least give them 12 months to plan his replacement.