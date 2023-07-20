Man City place £70m price tag on key star to fend off interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are keen to hold onto Bernardo Silva ahead of the new campaign and the Premier League champions have placed a £70m price tag on the midfielder’s head. 

European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have held a long interest in the 28-year-old, as talkSPORT report that the Portuguese star is open to a move away from the Etihad this summer.

Silva has a contract at the Manchester club until 2025 and Pep Guardiola is desperate to keep the key star in his squad after losing captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.

In order to fend off interest, the European champions will demand a transfer fee of at least £70m for the Portugal international and that should see him stay at the Etihad for one more year.

Man City want £70m for Silva
More Stories / Latest News
Inside Spain: Behind the Joao Felix bombshell, Vinicius Junior defends Benjamin Mendy
Agent of Leeds attacker currently in London to discuss his exit from Elland Road
Chelsea interested in bringing 23-year-old back to Stamford Bridge after selling in 2021

Silva is one of the best players in the Premier League and has been crucial to Man City’s success in recent years. The Premier League champions hope to tie him down to a new contract but the inkling is that the Portuguese star wants a new challenge away from City.

The Manchester club will likely keep him for one more season and that will at least give them 12 months to plan his replacement.

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.