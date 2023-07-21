Frankfurt are understood to be fearful of Manchester United making a move for their top goalscorer Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The Red Devils are understood to be on the hot on the tail of Rasmus Hojlund, however, with the club in dire need of offensive reinforcements.

“Frankfurt are afraid of one club when it comes to the future of Randal Kolo Muani – Manchester United,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“They heard that PSG weren’t so keen on the player right now, so they hoped to keep him for one more year but the only unknown for them is United. They are still waiting for the offer United were preparing.

“If they come, I think Kolo Muani would agree because there are not so many clubs left and they were one of the first who showed interest. The offer is not on the table now but Frankfurt are still afraid and now we have to see what they will do.”

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar individual campaign with Die Adler, amassing 23 goals and 17 assists from 46 games (across all competitions).

What do Manchester United need from the market?

Backup for Marcus Rashford is a key priority for Erik ten Hag’s men – understandably so given that there was little in the way of competition from United’s support acts in Jadon Sancho and Antony within the goalscoring charts.

With 23 goal contributions registered in 42 games, it’s clear that the club won’t be getting the finished product from Atalanta, though he will be the far cheaper option of the two.

At 20 years of age, of course, there will be plenty of time for the Dutch tactician to shape his potential new signing however he wishes.

Whether an additional option is required to bolster the flanks – a task Kolo Muani would be readily capable of fulfilling – remains to be seen.