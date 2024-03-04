‘I honestly don’t think’ – Pundit tips Premier League manager to get sacked soon

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were comfortably beaten by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the big Premier League clash at the weekend.

Man United took the lead through a brilliant goal from Marcus Rashford but a Phil Foden brace and a late goal from Erling Haaland made sure City continue their chase of yet another Premier League title.

It was an expected result for ten Hag and Man United but it increased pressure on the Dutch manager who could be shown the exit door in the summer by the club’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Former Liverpool player and BEIN sports pundit Jason McAteer believes that such performances from ten Hag will get him sacked at the end of the season.

While talking about the match after the Manchester derby on BEIN sports, McAteer said:

“That’s why you don’t last at the end of the season. I honestly don’t think he’ll be there at the end of the season for next season. Jim Ratcliffe will see that and it’s just not good enough for a Manchester United team. He did it at Liverpool, now he’s done it at Man City. He gets away with it against the lesser teams but against the better sides he just gets found out.”

It was another big match in which ten Hag’s team failed to trouble the opponent much. Man United had just three shots against City at the Etihad stadium, with just one of them being in the target.

Furthermore, they had only nine touches in the City box. These stats show how poor the Red Devils were in one of their biggest matches of the season.

Teams below Man United in the Premier League standings have played well and done better against Man City at the Etihad.

This match was another proof that ten Hag has failed to make Man United competitive and a team that can be feared.

The defeat was another blow to Man United in the race for a top-four finish. They are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

It looks highly unlikely to see them qualify for the Champions League next season. To catch up Villa, who are currently flying, with just 11 matches to go in the league is looking like a mountain to climb.