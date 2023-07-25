Exclusive: Club confident of signing Man City star but they’ll try to keep him, says expert

Bayern Munich are confident of sealing the transfer of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker this summer, but the Premier League champions want the England international to stay as he remains an important part of their project.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter insisting that City will want important money to consider letting Walker go this summer.

Walker was a hugely important part of Pep Guardiola’s side last season as they won the treble, but it seems it will now depend on what kind of deal can be struck between the two clubs.

City fans will no doubt hope that Walker can stay, as it’s already been a bit of a blow losing Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, while another experienced player in Riyad Mahrez is close to moving to Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli, as per Romano’s recent tweet below…

Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli, here we go! The documents are being exchanged as Man City and Al Ahli want the deal signed by the end of the week. ???? #AlAhli Mahrez will sign until June 2027 — Man City will receive €35m fee with add ons included. Medical booked in the next 24h. pic.twitter.com/Vh390HYr6V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

If City were to lose all three of Gundogan, Mahrez and Walker in one go, it’s hard to see how that wouldn’t majorly disrupt their squad ahead of the new season, even if they clearly remain strong in so many other areas.

On Walker’s situation, Romano said: “A move for Kyle Walker is still on and Bayern remain confident, but Manchester City want important money as they consider Walker an important player and he’s still a crucial part of their project.

“City are trying to keep him in every way, despite giving the initial green light to Bayern (not 100% agreed) ten days ago; so it depends on the clubs now.”