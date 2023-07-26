Liverpool to try “new approach” for £50m-rated transfer target who is “open” to joining

Liverpool are reportedly ready to try a new approach for the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is ready to join the Reds.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the Belgium international, who was hugely impressive in the Premier League last season, even if he couldn’t help the Saints escape relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield this summer after a number of departures, and with some key players now ageing and past their best.

Lavia seems an ideal candidate, but his £50million price tag seemingly remains an issue, though LFC will keep trying to see if they can reach an agreement with Southampton, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Liverpool look set to sell Fabinho to Al Ittihad soon, as Romano explained in his CaughtOffside column this morning, and Lavia, 19, seems the ideal long-term heir to the Brazilian in that role in front of the back four.

£50m seems pretty pricey for a relatively unproven player, though, even if he does look like having immense potential, so it will be interesting to see what kind of price they could end up getting him for.

