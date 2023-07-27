Decision time for Tottenham’s Daniel Levy as Bayern fly in for more Harry Kane talks

We’re not quite at the now or never stage of negotiations with regard to Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, but we are rapidly approaching decision time from Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy.

Some may see Levy as misguided in the belief that he could keep the Spurs talisman at the club, others perhaps will admire his iron will to not be bullied around.

However, it now appears that the plain fact of the matter is if the chairman doesn’t agree a fee with the Bavarian giants, and as The Telegraph (subscription required) note, a bid is likely to be a not insignificant £86m, then the centre-forward will likely walk away for nothing next summer.

Does Levy really want to play poker at this late stage if Kane has been explicit in his desire to leave?

Tottenham could go out and make quite the splash in the transfer market with that amount of money on top of whatever else the chairman has given Ange Postecoglou to spend.

The manager will surely want things resolved one way or the other quickly too in order that the saga doesn’t overshadow not only his pre-season preparations, but the first Premier League games of the 2023/24 campaign.

With Bayern delegates now flying in to get across the table from Daniel Levy, things look likely to be coming to a head one way or the other.