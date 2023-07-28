Video: Chelsea’s Lauren James hits stunner in England win at FIFA Women’s World Cup

England were 1-0 winners over Denmark on Friday morning at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and it puts the Lionesses on the brink of qualifying for the Last 16 of the tournament. 

The only goal of the game came after six minutes when Chelsea’s Lauren James hit a stunner from outside of the box.

The sister of Reece has now announced herself on the World stage after a campaign with the Blues that saw her score six goals and two assists across 18 WSL games. She will be hoping to replicate today’s showing throughout the rest of the tournament as England look to add to last year’s EUROS success.

