Exclusive: How Ten Hag was key to Hojlund Man Utd transfer, next Red Devils target & more

Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United – here we go!

The big news of the day is that Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United is ‘here we go’! After long negotiations, the deal is finally in place – from what I’m told it’s a €70m guaranteed fee, €5m very easy add-ons and a further potential €10m add-ons that are less easy. So it’s €75m almost guaranteed, and a total package of potentially €85m.

Atalanta paid just €17m to sign Hojlund from Sturm Graz a year ago, and now after ten months they’re selling him for a huge profit. Hojlund himself agreed a contract with Manchester United ten days ago, it’s a five-year contract with the option for a further year. This was not an easy deal because Atalanta are always difficult to negotiate with and they started off asking for more than €70m, but they even hoped to arrive at close to €85-90m.

It’s also worth saying that it was not easy for United because PSG really tried to sign Hojlund…

