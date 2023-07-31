Pundit believes incoming Man United star is ‘real deal’ but urges patience

Manchester United are in the final stages of completing a deal to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, the Red Devils are now within touching distance of landing Hojlund in a deal worth a whopping £72 million.

The young Denmark international is expected to come straight into Erik Ten Hag’s first-team plans and replace the notoriously inconsistent and injury-stricken Anthony Martial.

And with a wealth of wide-attackers to help create goalscoring chances for him, Atalanta’s Hojlund, 20, who is known for his instinctive style of play, will know that expectations at Old Trafford will be high.

What has Stan Collymore said about Rasmus Hojlund?

And one person who wouldn’t be surprised if Hojlund needs time to adapt to the tough Premier League but is adamant he is the ‘real deal’ is former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore.

Speaking in an exclusive interview about United’s impending capture of Atalanta’s exciting number 17, Collymore said: “He may well be the next Michael Owen or Robbie Fowler, you know, the young, baby-faced, clinical striker that could score goals in the Premier League for fun, but if he does have an underwhelming opening season, Manchester United fans must not panic and get on his back.

“I don’t think they will, the club’s fanbase are notoriously loyal and patient with their players, and it’s really important they stick to that with Hojlund.

“Make no mistake, this kid is the real deal. He’s going to be a superstar. I love his instinct inside the box, he’s an old-fashioned striker and that isn’t something we see very much of nowadays so the thought of him in the Premier League excites me.”

During his 12 months with Atalanta, Hojlund, who has six goals for Denmark from six international games, has netted 10 domestic goals from 34 games in all competitions.