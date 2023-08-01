Exclusive: Chelsea to decide internally on swap deal after rejecting transfer a month ago – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea will have to decide internally on the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as he is once again proposed to the club in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, this proposed deal was rejected by Chelsea a month ago, but it seems Juventus are once again pushing for the Blues to accept it.

Vlahovic has had a mixed spell at Juve, but most would probably agree that he hasn’t quite lived up to the high standards he set for himself during his spell at Fiorentina as a youngster.

Still, the Serbia international is clearly a top talent who could have an impact at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino is a little short of options up front.

Romano says Chelsea now have a decision to make on Vlahovic – a player who was previously not in their plans.

He said: “Juventus are pushing again for Chelsea to accept Dusan Vlahovic as part of the negotiation to make the Romelu Lukaku deal happen.

“It’s up to Chelsea, they have to decide internally, but they rejected this idea in the first week of July – not Vlahovic himself, but the swap deal.

“Still, Vlahovic was not part of Chelsea’s plans one month ago, that’s for sure; and they didn’t even negotiate with his agents or Juventus for that reason.”