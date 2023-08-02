Tottenham closing in on highly-rated 22-year-old

Ange Postecoglou is continuing to put his stamp on his Tottenham Hotspur side, and the north Londoners appear close to another signing ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Much of the chatter concerning Spurs has been about Harry Kane and whether he will end up staying at White Hart Lane for another year or perhaps for the rest of his career, or whether he’ll sign on the dotted line with Bayern Munich.

The manager has seemingly distanced himself from the noise in order that he can get on and plan the rest of his squad, where certain new players will fit in and how to approach the opening game of the 2023/24 season against Brentford which takes on Sunday week.

By the time his players take to the field at the Gtech Community Stadium, Postecoglou could have another new name lining up in his starting XI.

According to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a deal with Wolfsburg for defender, Micky van de Ven, is in the closing stages of negotiation.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are close to reaching an agreement with Wolfsburg for Micky Van de Ven! Deal advancing to final stages now ??? #THFC There are still details to sort but talks underway — agreement could be done soon. Personal terms, 100% agreed. pic.twitter.com/ScU7CrxBMG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

Whether this means that Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, who was on loan at White Hart Lane last season, will not now be pursued is unclear.

However, there’s no doubting van de Ven’s credentials, and at just 22 years of age, he’s not only a player for the present but also for the future.