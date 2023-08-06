David Moyes has informed West Ham’s board that Harry Maguire is the ideal profile to strengthen his side’s backline this summer.

Despite links emerging with Luiz Felipe, talks with Real Betis have since stalled making the club’s direction in the market, as far as defensive reinforcements are concerned, quite clear.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have revealed that potential talks between the Hammers and Manchester United may not end there, with it understood that Scott McTominay is also on the club’s shortlist. That said, Roma could mount a move for the Scot shortly in light of their strong interest expressed in recent hours on Sunday 6th August.

Jose Mourinho’s men could be encouraged to enter into negotiations following an approach from Rennes for Nemanja Matic, and McTominay is being explored as a possible replacement.

The Europa Conference League winners have yet to push in this direction amid efforts to sign Declan Rice’s replacement in Edson Alvarez. Talks are currently in an advanced stage with the deal expected to be finalised at around £35m – potentially this week.

The forward line is a slightly more complicated puzzle for West Ham to solve in the current window.

Gianluca Scamacca’s impending, official departure to Atalanta – pending the completion of a medical – could lead the London-based outfit to explore a relatively local solution in Folarin Balogun (understood to be expendable, according to Mikel Arteta’s own wishes).

CaughtOffside sources have clarified that West Ham have inquired about the player, however, the American currently has his heart set on a switch to Inter Milan.

Another option could be Armando Broja who could depart Chelsea on loan after returning from a serious knee injury (cruciate ligament rupture) that kept him sidelined for much of the 2022/23 campaign.

West Ham’s list also extends to Anthony Martial, Elye Wahi and Youssef En-Nesyri, though no final decision has been made on any particular pathway the club could explore for the forward department.